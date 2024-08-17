Pan American Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$27.93 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$128,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.09, for a total value of C$42,908.34. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $849,787. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

