Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.72

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.72 and traded as high as $18.71. Park City Group shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 39,558 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
