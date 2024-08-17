Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

