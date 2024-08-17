Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $109.55 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,594,777 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

