Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Acquires $268,620.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.68 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.