PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

