Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 64,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 7,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.