Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $13.43 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 3,003 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,379 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

