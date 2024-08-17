Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 651.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

