Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 651.0 days.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.
About Pets at Home Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.