Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,332,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

