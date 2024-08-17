Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $157.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.38.
PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Shares of PSX opened at $138.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.93.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
