Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
