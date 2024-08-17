Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,635.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

