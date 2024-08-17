Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

SYRS opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

