Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.39.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE PL opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $732.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

