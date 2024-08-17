Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Stock Price Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Plateau Energy Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.
Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile
Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plateau Energy Metals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.