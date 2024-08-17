Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 8,896,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,902,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 144.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 80.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 118.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

