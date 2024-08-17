Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.27 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $250,807.58 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,830,504 coins and its circulating supply is 39,830,802 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,826,180.248126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28489035 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $318,672.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

