Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 106.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 275,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

