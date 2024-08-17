Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,503 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 41.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,366. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PJT

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.