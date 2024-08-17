Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. 3,376,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Copart Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

