Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.13. 912,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.