Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. 4,159,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 67.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

