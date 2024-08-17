Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $810,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,193 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. 79,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,795. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

