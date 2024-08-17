Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 126,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.59.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
