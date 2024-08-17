Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 126,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.38. 5,111,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.