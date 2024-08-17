Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,546. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $644.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

