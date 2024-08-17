Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.67. 146,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $1,295,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

