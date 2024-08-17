Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. 5,610,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,708. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

