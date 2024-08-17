Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after buying an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.