Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 217 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.3 %

USPH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.21. 142,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

