Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,880,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 199,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.44. 1,442,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

