Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 158.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,964 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 554,606 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,476 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,023. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

