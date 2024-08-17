Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,939 shares during the period. Everi makes up approximately 5.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 3.32% of Everi worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Everi by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $6,051,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,157. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,036 shares of company stock worth $742,632 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.