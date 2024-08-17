Private Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 2,090,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,883. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

