Private Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,566. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $152.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

