Private Capital Management LLC Sells 17,786 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,993,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Information Services Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned 10.26% of Information Services Group worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III remained flat at $3.29 during midday trading on Friday. 168,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

