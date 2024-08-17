Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.04 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.88 or 0.00008198 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $89.04 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,506.76 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.75855619 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $3,565,886.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

