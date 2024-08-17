PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Down 1.8%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 1,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 0.36.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

