ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 19,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold Miners
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.