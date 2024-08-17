Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of PLX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
