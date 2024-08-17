Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.42.

PRU opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

