Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $81,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,135,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at $26,135,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,263 shares of company stock valued at $376,379. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

