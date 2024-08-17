Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 24,724,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,383,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

