Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 74,571 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.