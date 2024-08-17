Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. 18,383,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,450,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

