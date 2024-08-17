Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000.

Shares of USD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,414. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $170.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

