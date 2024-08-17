Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. 3,473,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.