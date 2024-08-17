Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

