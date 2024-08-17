Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

