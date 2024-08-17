Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,619. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.