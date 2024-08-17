Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.66) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

CDTX opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

